Andhra Pradesh steps up efforts for safe return of students from Ukraine

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to send representatives from the state to Hungary, Poland and other border countries with Ukraine to expedite the return process of AP students stuck there.

The move comes after the death of a Karnataka student on Tuesday and amid the growing fears among the parents here about the safety of their children.

For the last two days, revenue and other officials have been visiting the families of the students in various parts of the state to instil confidence and explain the measures taken by the central and state governments for the students' safe return.

According to officials, 620 such households have been identified and visits were made to 555 families till Wednesday evening. The highest is in Visakhapatnam (98) followed by Krishna district (91).

Since 26 February, about 50 students belonging to AP have returned on various flights from Bucharest, Budapest to New Delhi, Mumbai.

The AP government has made arrangements for their accommodation, food and other requirements in the two cities, and is transporting them to their native places – all free of cost.

In a letter to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar last week, Reddy offered all possible support to the MEA in repatriating the Andhra Pradesh students stranded in the east European nation.

Reddy had also formed a task force committee headed by a senior IAS officer to help the students caught in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine by coordinating with the MEA officials.

On Wednesday, Praveen Prakash, Principal Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi said that the CM agreed to send AP representatives to Poland, Hungary etc. countries.

Officials said that the finance department has released advance amounts for student transport etc arrangements.

Though the exact number is not yet clear, hundreds of students from Andhra Pradesh are pursuing various educational, professional courses in Ukraine, especially medicine.

