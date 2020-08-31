Andhra Pradesh surpasses Tamil Nadu in Covid-19 tally, becomes 2nd worst-affected state

With 4,24,767 positive cases recorded till Sunday, Andhra Pradesh has become the state with the second-highest incidence of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The state has surpassed the neighboring Tamil Nadu tally by 2,682 cases, as of Sunday evening.

The Jaganmohan Reddy administered state is now next only to Maharashtra, which at this point has over 7.8 lakh cases.

However, in terms of fatalities related to Covid-19, Tamil Nadu is more severely affected than Andhra Pradesh. TN has 7,231 deaths while the toll in Andhra is 3884.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 death on April 3, of a 55-year-old man who acquired the virus from his Delhi Markaz-returned son.

Andhra conducts over 60,000 Covid-19 tests everyday. The state has been adding new cases in alarming numbers with over 10,000 cases daily. On Sunday, it was 10,603.

However, unlike in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh health officials are administering rapid antigen tests in addition to RT-PCR while also utilizing the Truenat (used for TB tests), and NACO method of detecting AIDS.

Out of the 63,077 samples tested on Saturday, 29,254 are rapid antigen tests, which are stated to be less accurate than the RT-PCR, “a gold standard” in Covid-19 testing.

Tami Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests, according to the state's Covid-19 bulletins.

137 days for first one lakh cases in Andhra – next three lakh was added in 32 days

The Andhra Pradesh government had confirmed the Covid-19 first case on 12 March from Nellore – of an Italy returned young man. The cases surpassed the 1000 point on 25 April and breached the 5000-mark on 9 June.

While it took 137 days to reach the first one lakh cases (on 27 July), the second and third one lakh cases were added in 11 days each. The fourth one lakh cases took even lesser time and were put in just 10 days.

The fourth one lakh case mark was breached on 28 August which means over three lakh cases were added in just over a month’s time.

The positivity rate in AP is 11.5 percent, which the national average is 8.5 percent.

East Godavari, Kurnool, and Anantapuram, are the worst affected of the 13 districts in the state.