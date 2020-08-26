Andhra Pradesh, Telangana witness record single-day Covid-19 spikes

Telangana has on Tuesday reported 3,018 new Covid-19 positive cases, the state’s highest single-day addition till now.

This is the first time the daily count in the state has crossed the three thousand mark.

The Chandrasekhar Rao government, which for long was accused of low testing rate, has improved its testing numbers lately. The state which was examining less than twenty thousand samples a day till recently has on Tuesday tested 61,040 samples.

The state has so far tested 10.8 lakh samples with an average of 29,146 tests done per a million population.

Telangana has till Tuesday recorded a total 1,11,688 cases and 780 Covid-19 related deaths.

“The mortality rate in the state is only 0.7 to 0.8 percent. The new cases could go up further but are expected to decline by the end of September,” health minister Eatala Rajender said.

Health officials claim only 25,685 as the active cases while stating the situation as “in control.” According to the health bulletin, only 2438 out of the total 20,396 regular, oxygen and ICU beds made available in the government hospitals are occupied.

While the new cases from Hyderabad are on a decline (475 new cases on Tuesday), the cases from the districts are on the rise.

Over 2000 health personnel in the state were affected by the novel Coronavirus and eight of them have succumbed, officials said.

Record 10,830 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh, where the Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate, has on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day addition of 10,830 cases.

The previous high here was 10,820 registered on 9 August.

The state has a total of 3.82 lakh cases out of which 92,208 are active. Covid-19 fatalities are 3541. The Jaganmohan Reddy government has conducted over 34 lakh tests with 64020 tests per million population.