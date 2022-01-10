Andhra Pradesh to impose night curfew as daily new cases near the 1000 mark

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to impose a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

The decision comes even as the state has recorded 984 new positive cases on Monday when 24280 samples were tested for Covid-19.

It is not clear yet as to when the curfew would come into force. A detailed order, guidelines are expected to be released by the authorities.

Reddy held a review meeting on Monday on the pandemic situation and measures to be taken for its containment in the wake of a surge in cases, which is being linked to the Omicron variant.

The CM wants a Covid-19 care center set up in each of the 175 assembly constituencies in the state, with all the required facilities.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to continue to impose fines on people not wearing masks in public places and RTC buses.

Covid-19 protocols should be followed in shops and shopping malls. Not more than 200 people should gather in outdoor public places and the limit is 100 indoors.

Theatre managements are directed to operate at 50 per cent capacity i.e., leaving a seat in between for distancing.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to apply proper precautions and also modify the treatment, medicines offered to the affected in the wake of the new variant's emergence, in consultation with health professionals.

Reddy ordered a review on the availability of required medicines and directed the officials to procure the needy drugs and other essentials as per the requirement.

The CM also directed the officials to strengthen the ‘104’ call center services to ensure all the calls are attended to immediately.

