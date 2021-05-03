Andhra Pradesh to impose partial curfew from Wednesday

Andhra Pradesh to impose partial curfew from Wednesday to battle Covid-19 outbreak

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 03 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 15:42 ist
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: PTI File Photo

A partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb coronavirus that has been on a virulent spread.

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision, official sources said.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force. Thereafter, only emergency services would be allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 AM.

For the past few days, the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain Covid-19. But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

