Andhra Pradesh to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to 18-45-year-olds; night curfew to be imposed

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all the people between 18 and 45 years of age, joining a group of states like Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh.

A night curfew would be imposed in the state from Saturday starting 10 pm to 5 am, to control the surging Covid-19 cases.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 11,766 new cases – the highest ever daily addition since the onset of the Covid-19 cases in the state on 12 March 2020.

With the record addition, the state has crossed the 10-lakh mark in total cases. AP has till Friday logged 10,09,228 Covid-19 cases.

Rs 1600 crore for free vaccines

As per the Centre's latest revision in its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, all of the adult population above 18 years is made eligible for vaccination from May 1. However, the 18-45 years group is not entitled to free vaccines in the government centres where those above 45 years, apart from the healthcare and front line workers are being given the free doses.

On Friday, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state, where several decisions to mitigate the pandemic's severity were taken.

“Our government, which is giving paramount importance to vaccination in its strategy to stop the Covid-19 spread, has decided to give free vaccines to all those between 18 and 45 years age,” health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas told reporters in Amaravati after the meeting.

The decision incurring an expense of about Rs 1,600 crore would benefit over two crore people out of a total population of 5.34 crore in the state.

The minster said that the government has also decided to increase the number of tests, control the exorbitant prices charged by the diagnostic centres and hospitals.