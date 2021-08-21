AP Varsity guesthouse turned into honeymoon cottage

Andhra Pradesh varsity guesthouse turned into honeymoon cottage

The guesthouse was supposed to accommodate only visiting professors and research scholars and not outsiders

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Aug 21 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 21:57 ist
Credit: jntuk.edu.in

A newly-wed couple converted the guesthouse of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh into a honeymoon cottage, inviting widespread condemnation and criticism.

Stung by it, the university management on Saturday constituted an internal committee headed by its Rector to probe into the alleged misuse of the guesthouse. The state government also sought a report on the incident.

The guesthouse was booked by University Women Empowerment Cell director A Swarna Kumari, who herself was an alumnus. "One of our staffers booked the guesthouse for use by another professor’s student. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it,” JNTU-K Registrar R Srinivasa Rao told PTI over phone.

He said action would be initiated against the guilty after the committee submits its report in a few days.

Students unions raised a protest at JNTU-K after it came to light that the guesthouse was used for honeymoon by a couple. The guesthouse was supposed to accommodate only visiting professors and research scholars and not outsiders.

They demanded action against the guilty as it damaged the sanctity of an educational institution. It is learnt that some university staff members helped in decorating the guesthouse for the occasion and also arranged videography.

The couple reportedly shared the video with friends and it also went public. University officials said all this would be probed and suitable action taken based on the report.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
University
honeymoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

 