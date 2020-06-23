Andhra reports 8 Covid-19 deaths, toll up to 119

Andhra reports 8 Covid-19 deaths, toll up to 119; 462 fresh cases take tally to 9,834

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 14:43 ist
Devotees offer prayers at a church after authorities permitted the opening of religious places, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

Eight patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the highest in a day, taking the toll to 119 on Tuesday, the State government said.

As many as 462 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 9,834.

Three patients each succumbed to COVID-19 in Kurnool and Krishna districts while Guntur and Kadapa reported one death each in the last 24 hours.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Kadapa, in fact, registered its first coronavirus death.

In the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases with 87 infections, followed by Anantapuramu with 68. Kurnool added 53 fresh cases.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 129 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,592. The state now has 5,123 active cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 