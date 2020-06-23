Andhra reports 8 Covid-19 deaths, toll up to 119; 462 fresh cases take tally to 9,834

Eight patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the highest in a day, taking the toll to 119 on Tuesday, the State government said.

As many as 462 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 9,834.

Three patients each succumbed to COVID-19 in Kurnool and Krishna districts while Guntur and Kadapa reported one death each in the last 24 hours.

Kadapa, in fact, registered its first coronavirus death.

In the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases with 87 infections, followed by Anantapuramu with 68. Kurnool added 53 fresh cases.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 129 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,592. The state now has 5,123 active cases.