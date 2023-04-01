Andhra tribals protest plan to include Boyas, Valmikis in ST list

Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to include Boya, Valmiki and Bentu Oriya communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) has run into a major resistance from tribal groups in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and other agency areas (forest areas) of West Godavari and East Godavari districts.

According to a Hindustan Times report, tribals in the districts observed complete shutdown to protest the proposal put up by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led government. Shops, educational institutions and even the tourist spots were closed in solidarity with the protests. Traffic was also held up.

Also Read | Jagan Reddy meets Nirmala Sitharaman; seeks early clearance of pending funds

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, wooden logs and vehicles were set up at Paderu, The Hindu reported. Heavy police deployment was reported at Paderu, Araku valley and a few other areas in the district.

Andhra Pradesh assembly on March 24 had adopted the resolution for inclusion of Boya and Valmiki communities in ST, fulfilling a long-standing demand of these communities. Chief Minister Reddy had said in the assembly that the one-man committee which studied the social and economic conditions of these communities in the districts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Chittoor had recommended their inclusion in the ST list.

However tribal groups fear that such a decision would hamper their chances in getting government jobs and admission into educational institutions even as the Chief Minister said that the proposal would not affect the STs.

Also Read | 10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 450 crore

Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham member P. Appalanarasayya told The Hindu that if the government intends to include Boyas and Valmikis to ST, then the STs would be affected in employment and other sectors. There will be no political future for the STs. He said that it is unfortunate that tribal MLAs were not opposing the government’s resolution so far.

As of now, Boya and Valmiki groups belong to the Backward Classes (A) category in the state with a total population of around 52.8 million. Constituting about 3.4 per cent of the state’s total population, these communities are highly influential in Rayalseema region predominantly located in Anantapur and Kurnool districts and partly in Kadapa and Chittoor, besides in certain pockets of Guntur district.