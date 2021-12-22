Andhra's second Omicron case detected in Tirupati

Health authorities have appealed to the public not to panic while informing that none of the woman's six family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The temple town in Chittoor district, with a huge floating population of pilgrims etc, was one of the worst hit spots in the state during the previous waves. Even the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple was closed for darshans for over two months during the first wave and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam was allowing devotees in restricted numbers later on.

The woman had landed in Chennai on 10 December and traveled to Tirupati by car. She was tested upon reaching Tirupati and was declared RT-PCR positive on 12 December. Genome analysis of the virus samples showed that she had been infected by Omicron.

“She is perfectly fine, in institutional quarantine under medical observation. She will be tested again on Thursday,” Dr G Hymavathi, director, public health, Andhra Pradesh told DH.

The first Omicron case in the state was reported on 12 December - a 34 year old man who came to Vizianagaram from Ireland via Mumbai airport and Visakhapatnam.

Dr G Hymavathi said that the man is now normal, and has completed the mandatory 14 day Covid-19 quarantine too. “But due to the now renewed stigma, the man is staying in Vizag”, the doctor added.

State health officials have so far sent 54 samples of 45 passengers who arrived from foreign countries and nine of their contacts to the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad for genome sequencing.

“We request the public not to worry. People are advised not to believe in rumors, but they should continue to take all Covid-19 appropriate precautions like social distancing, mask wearing and regular hand washing,” the top health official said.

