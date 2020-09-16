Anguk Zen Center donates 1 lakh masks to India

South Korea’s Anguk Zen Center, a social welfare corporation, has donated one lakh masks for free distribution to aid India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consignment was on Wednesday handed over to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, and Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my revered teacher, Subul Sunim for this compassionate gesture of donating 1 Lakh masks to InKo Centre. We welcome what is indeed a most timely and valuable donation in these challenging times, when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene, and maintaining social distancing is the ‘new normal’,” Srinivasan said.

He also said the trust will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country and added that the unique civilian gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomizes the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations.

“These high-quality masks produced by BlueIndus Co. Ltd were specially provided by CEO Jeong Cheon-sik for distribution in India. The masks were shipped to India, courtesy Mr. Yang Jae-saeng, CEO of Eunsan Shipping Air, Korea,” a statement said.

The Anguk Zen Center in Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, is a social welfare corporation founded in 2014, which runs a Support Center for Abused Children as its core programme.