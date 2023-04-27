Anil Antony goofs-up in maiden public speech, calls it slip of tongue

After being widely trolled for a goof-up during his maiden public speech after joining the BJP, Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony has said that it was a "minor slip of tongue."

While addressing the Yuvam youth summit in Kochi on Monday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anil Antony said that Modi had a clear vision to make India a developed country by the next "125 years."

Also Read | Exodus from Congress continues. Is grass greener on other side?

The video footage of Anil Antony's speech had gone viral on the social media and he was being widely trolled.

Anil Antony said that it was only a minor slip of the tongue. "What I meant was 25 years and it was only a minor slip of the tongue that it became 125 during the brief speech," he said.

He also said that he was being trolled owing to the unrest among the Congress camps over his decision to join the BJP.