Anil Antony terms goof-up as slip of tongue

Anil Antony goofs-up in maiden public speech, calls it slip of tongue

The video footage of Anil Antony's speech has gone viral on the social media and he was being widely trolled

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Apr 27 2023, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 01:32 ist
Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony. Credit: PTI Photo

After being widely trolled for a goof-up during his maiden public speech after joining the BJP, Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony has said that it was a "minor slip of tongue."

While addressing the Yuvam youth summit in Kochi on Monday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anil Antony said that Modi had a clear vision to make India a developed country by the next "125 years."

Also Read | Exodus from Congress continues. Is grass greener on other side?

The video footage of Anil Antony's speech had gone viral on the social media and he was being widely trolled.

Anil Antony said that it was only a minor slip of the tongue. "What I meant was 25 years and it was only a minor slip of the tongue that it became 125 during the brief speech," he said.

He also said that he was being trolled owing to the unrest among the Congress camps over his decision to join the BJP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Antony
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 