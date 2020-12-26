Anil P Nedumangad died hours after remembering filmmaker Sachy on Facebook

Hours before his own tragic death, Malayalam actor Anil P Nedumangad, who drowned in a dam at Idukki district in Kerala on Christmas day, had put up a commemorative post on his Facebook page for filmmaker Sachy who died recently.

Anil, who died at the age of 48, received much appreciation for his role as circle inspector Satheesh Kumar in Sachy's Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. Nedumangad had said in his post that till he dies, his Facebook page will have Sachy's picture as cover photo.

It was Sachy's birthday on December 25.

Anil had acted in about 20 films and portrayed strong characters. Anil went to Malankara dam for a film shoot and drowned. He was immediately rushed to hospital life but could not be saved.

After his studies at School of Drama in Thrissur, Anil began his career through the mini-screen as anchor and producer. He made his debut on the big screen through the Malayalam film 'Njan Steve Lopez'. He was from Thiruvananthapuram.

Actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Dulquer Salmaan offered their condolences to Anil's family.