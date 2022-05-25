Animal rights people worry as Kerala empowers local bodies to kill wild boars

Kerala government’s decision that empowers local bodies to kill wild boars has raised concerns among animal rights activists.

The state cabinet on Wednesday opted to empower local bodies to kill the wild boars that damage crops and property, and pose threat to human lives. The cabinet came to the decision after taking into consideration the intense demand by farmers, as well as those living near forest areas from across the state, citing the vandalization caused by the boars.

According to an official statement, gram panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons and corporation mayors would be appointed as honorary wildlife wardens, and secretaries of local bodies will be made authorised officers by the chief wildlife warden. Although local bodies have the power, they are not allowed to kill wild boars using poison, explosives, or electrocution.

Also read: Electric snare to catch wild boar kills two cops in Kerala

However, not everyone is happy about the Cabinet’s decision. Former member of the Kerala Animal Welfare Board, M N Jayachandran, said the decision was unscientific and could be challenged in court. Jayachandran also alleged that the political leadership had taken the decision to please vote banks.

He also stated that even though increasing wild boar population was the reason cited behind empowering local bodies, there was no proper data or study to establish the claim. He also said that the authorities were not initiating measures to prevent man-animal conflicts in forest areas, such as ensuring water availability.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations had also opposed the move. The decision comes as the Centre rejected Kerala government’s repeated pleas to declare wild boars as vermin, and ease up the procedure for killing wild boars.

There have been several incidents in Kerala where farmers had tried to kill wild boars using illegal methods such as explosives-laced food and electric snares and fences. Recently, three persons, including two policemen, were killed after getting trapped in one such electric snare.

Strongly condemning the decision, FIAPO CEO Bharati Ramachandran said that it would lead to indiscriminate killing of the species and threaten other predators that prey on wild boars. The government should take steps like creating large enough buffer zones between forest areas and farm lands and digging well-replenished watering holes deep inside forests, he said.