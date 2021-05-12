Animals at Covid-hit houses find shelter in a Kerala panchayat

With domestic animals in families of the Covid infected left in the lurch, a panchayat at Alappuzha in Kerala has started an animal care centre.

Domestic animals ranging from cow to dogs belonging to families of the Covid infected would be taken care of at the facility. Already over 15 domestic animals, mainly cows, were taken care of by the panchayat run animal care centre started about two weeks back.

The initiatives assumes much significance as many families in the regional eke out a living from rearing domestic animal like cows and goats.

The Kanjikuzhi panchayat, about 15 kilometres from Alappuzha town, has come out with the novel idea. Panchayat vice president Santosh Kumar told DH that the need to set up the animal care facility came up as entire members of many families in the regions had to go on quarantine. This indeed affected the care for the domestic animals of such households.

The panchayat had set up a common facility where up to 16 cows could be kept at a time. Apart from properly feeding and caring the domestic animals, milk from the cow will be distributed to the local milk society. A team of trained personnel were also given charge of the care facility. The service is offered free of cost.

Meanwhile, the state Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) is also constantly monitoring the condition of domestic animals especially following some reports of animals also getting the infection. AHD joint director Dr. Giri S S said that samples from domestic animals showing any symptoms were being collected an tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases. So far no instance of Coronavirus infection in animals in Kerala were detected, he said.