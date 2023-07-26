Annamalai likely to give DMK 'corruption' files to Guv

Annamalai to meet Tamil Nadu Governor, likely to handover DMK's 'corruption' files

Annamalai had released a 'corruption file' of DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin in April in the name of DMK Files 1

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 26 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 12:26 ist
K Annamalai. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai will meet state Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that the state president is likely to hand over certain files regarding details of corruption by DMK ministers.

Also Read — BJP invites allies for launch of Annamalai’s padayatra on July 28

Annamalai, IPS officer-turned-politician, had released a 'corruption file' of DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin in April in the name of DMK Files 1 and had said that more such files would be released in the days to come.

The BJP state president after assuming office has been treading an aggressive path and has single-handedly attacked the DMK government in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in a recent visit to Tamil Nadu exhorted the party cadres to work hard at the grassroots level to win at least 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. The BJP is in a political alliance with AIADMK, the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
BJP
DMK
R N Ravi
Indian Politics
M K Stalin
K Annamalai
Amit Shah
AIADMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Punjab floods: 41 dead, over 1,600 in relief camps

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

 