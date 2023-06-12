Annual animal census commences at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

The animal census commenced on Monday at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and the exercise of enumerating the animals in the forest area will be conducted over six days continuously.

STR has 10 forest zones, noted for its animal population such as tigers, leopards, elephants, bison, deer and so on. Every year during the month of June, a pre-monsoon animal census is conducted in the 10 forest zones.

More than 200 forest department personnel are involved in the census, and they carry firearms for safety. After completing the census, a detailed report about the animal population will be sent to the government.