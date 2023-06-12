Annual census begins at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Annual animal census commences at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

  • Jun 12 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The animal census commenced on Monday at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and the exercise of enumerating the animals in the forest area will be conducted over six days continuously.

Also Read: High-level teams visit Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to probe tiger deaths

STR has 10 forest zones, noted for its animal population such as tigers, leopards, elephants, bison, deer and so on. Every year during the month of June, a pre-monsoon animal census is conducted in the 10 forest zones.

More than 200 forest department personnel are involved in the census, and they carry firearms for safety. After completing the census, a detailed report about the animal population will be sent to the government. 

