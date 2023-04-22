Anonymous suicide bomb threat to PM Modi in Kerala

The anonymous letter, raising the threat to the Prime Minister, was received by BJP state president K Surendran

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 11:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The police and security agencies are on high alert in Kerala in view of an anonymous suicide bomb threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the southern state. 

The anonymous letter, raising the threat to the Prime Minister, was received by BJP state president K Surendran at the party office in Kerala last week. Police have launched an inquiry to trace the source of the letter. 

The letter -- in Malayalam -- spoke about the possibility of a suicide bomb attack on the Prime Minister during his Kerala visit. 

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kerala on April 24 and 25. During his visit, he will attend a host of programmes, including flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram and commissioning of various stretches of the National Highway. He is also likely to attend a roadshow in Kochi and travel on the new semi-high speed train. 

The police are learnt to be taking the threat with much seriousness as it is Modi's first visit to Kerala after the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned. 

India News
Narendra Modi
Kerala
BJP

