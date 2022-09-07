Another boat mishap near Vizhinjam; row intensifies

Another boat mishap near Vizhinjam site intensifies agitation against port project

Muthalapozhi harbour, about 35 km from the Adani Vizhinjam international port construction site, has been witness to several fishing boat accidents

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Sep 07 2022, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 02:19 ist
Changes in tides subsequent to the construction work related to the Vizhinjam port project, and unscientific constriction of the harbour mouth were allegedly the reasons for the increase in such incidents. Credit: PTI Photo

Another boat mishap at the Muthalapozhi estuary, near Vizhinjam, on Monday once again brought to fore the controversy regarding the international port project. The most recent incident, in which two were said to have drowned and three were still missing, pushed the protests into limelight as fishing boat accidents in the area were one of the concerns against the Vizhinjam project.

Muthalapozhi harbour, about 35 km from the Adani Vizhinjam international port construction site, has been witness to several fishing boat accidents. Locals say that in the past five years, over 50 fishermen died in various mishaps in the region. Changes in tides subsequent to the construction work related to the Vizhinjam port project, and unscientific constriction of the harbour mouth were allegedly the reasons for the increase in such incidents.

On Monday, a fishing boat with 23 people on board capsized; while 18 were rescued, bodies of two were found, but three were still missing. Search and operations by Navy and Coast Guard till late Tuesday evening didn’t find results. Agitated fishermen blocked roads on Tuesday demanding a solution to their concerns.

 

Meanwhile, priests intensified their stir on Monday, with the Archbishop of Latin Catholic church Thiruvananthapuram diocese Thomas J Netto and his predecessor M Soosapakiam starting a relay day-long fasting. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly criticised the priests and accused them of misleading the agitators.

Vizhinjam
Kerala
India News

