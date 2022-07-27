Another student kills self in TN, 4th case in 2 weeks

Another class 12 student kills self in Tamil Nadu, fourth such case in 2 weeks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In another case of student suicides in Tamil Nadu, a class 12 student killed himself by hanging at home near Karaikudi in Sivagangai district of the state.

"A case has been registered and we're investigating. His autopsy was completed. The body was handed over to his parents," Karaikudi DSP Vinoj told ANI

This is fourth such instance in the state in the past two weeks.

A class 12 student died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday.

On July 13 a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.

In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.

More to follow...

