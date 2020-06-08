Another elephant dies in Kerala

Close on the heels of the death of a wild elephant in an explosion at Palakkad district in Kerala, another elephant died at Kalikavu forest range near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Sunday night.

The preliminary finding was that the tuskless male elephant, aged around 20, suffered injuries in its tongue and abdomen during a fight with another elephant.

Nilambur (south) divisional forest officer V Sajikumar said that in order to rule out any suspicions and allegations the post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of two veterinary doctors from other government departments.

Kalikavu is about 60 kilometres from Ambalappara in Palakkad were a pregnant elephant was killed in an explosion recently. A father and son, who are the key accused in the case, were still absconding while the third accused was held.

Sajikumar said that the elephant was found with injuries at Kalikavu area about five days back. Despite giving treatment, it died by Sunday night. It was also found to be having liver ailments also. There were no signs of explosions, he said.