Another Hyderabad hospital charging exorbitant rates barred from treating Covid-19 patients

The Telangana government has barred another major private hospital in Hyderabad from Covid-19 treatment, after several complaints of excessive billing.

The state government had, from 15 June, allowed Covid-19 tests and treatment in private hospitals while capping the rates. While treatment in ICU is fixed at Rs 7500 per day without ventilator support and Rs 9000 with ventilator use, for isolation, one has to pay only Rs 4000 per day, health minister Eatala Rajender had announced.

However, many such Covid-19 hospitals were found to have been operating in blatant defiance of government rules.

“In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, it has been observed that Ms Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper and surplus billing and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines,” said a statement from the director, Public Health & Family Welfare, on Tuesday, adding that the complaints against the said hospital as given by various sources were found to be correct.

Stating the “public interest is of paramount importance”, the DPH has under the Public Health Act-1897 and the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration& Regulation) Act-2002, revoked the permission to Ms Virinchi Hospital for treatment of Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, the DPH had revoked such permission to Ms Deccan Hospital, following similar complaints against the hospital in Somajiguda.

“Henceforth Virinchi Hospital is not permitted to admit and treat any confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19. The patients who are already admitted in the Hospital shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders. Failure to comply with the instructions of the government shall lead to cancellation of the hospital registration in total,” the DPH stated.

Similar notice was given to the Deccan Hospital.

Telangana has recorded a total of 68,946 positive cases till Tuesday, out of which officials say 49,675 have recovered. The state has 563 Covid-19 related deaths.