Another IIT-M student kills self, 4th case in 3 months

Another IIT-Madras student dies by suicide, fourth case in 3 months

The student was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus, a police officer said and added a case has been registered and a probe is on

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 21 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 21:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A second year undergraduate student of IIT-Madras died by suicide here on Friday, police said.

The student was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus, a police officer said and added a case has been registered and a probe is on. "He did not respond and then the hostel room's door was broken open and he was found hanging," the officer said.

Read | NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Preliminary probe indicated that the deceased student may have had some issues arising out of him being in love with a woman, the officer said. On March 14, a third-year B-Tech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide.

A post-graduate student of engineering of IIT-M also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room. There have been similar suicides in the past.

The IIT-Madras, which conveyed its condolence to the bereaved, said: "We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of an undergraduate student from the Chemical Engineering Department in the afternoon of 21 April 2023 in his hostel room. The Institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed."

The Institute said it is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. "We will continue to keep strengthening these measures."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IIT-Madras
IIT-M
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 