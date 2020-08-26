Another judicial setback for Jaganmohan Reddy, this time on his three-capital plans

In yet another judicial setback for Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to examine his government’s plea challenging the state high court’s order, freezing the three-capital move.

Hearing a bunch of petitions against the shifting of the capital from Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh high court had on August 4 ordered a status quo barring the implementation of a legislation that allows formation of the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judiciary at Kurnool.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions bill, 2020 and another one to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 that rips the sole mega capital status of Amaravati were approved by the YSRCP dominated assembly twice - on January 20 and June 16.

Following governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s assent to these capital decentralization bills; a gazette notification of the acts was issued by the Reddy government on July 31.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the HC’s interim orders, while reportedly directing that the matter be decided at the earliest.

The petitions opposing capital shift are scheduled to be heard again by the AP HC on Thursday, August 27.

Despite the matter being pending in the courts, Reddy, while delivering his Independence Day address, had announced that the foundation for the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool would be laid soon.

In the past few months, the Reddy government had approached the Supreme Court on various matters when the state’s high court orders went against its plans.

In June, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the Reddy government's petition challenging the AP High Court orders initiating the contempt of court proceedings against the state officials for their disinclination to remove the YSRCP party colors from the government buildings.

Since August 2019, the Reddy government has been painting the Panchayat, etc., offices with blue, white, and green colours identified with the YSRCP flag. The same was challenged in the High Court, which directed the state to remove the new colors. Not abiding by the order, the AP government approached the apex court on the issue.

The supreme court also refused to intervene in the matter of reinstatement of the state election commissioner, Nimmagadda Ramesh. Nimmagadda rejoined the SEC later, as per the HC orders.

The SC also upheld the SEC decision postponing the local body elections because of the Covid-19 pandemic in response to the YSRCP government’s appeal.