Another Kerala church offers sops to promote bigger families

Close on the heels of a diocese in Kerala offering sops to families with more children, another diocese also came out with a similar offer.

The Pathanamthitta Diocese under the Syro Malankara Catholic Church has offered Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to families with more than four children.

The Eparchy of Pala in Kottayam under the Syro Malabar Catholic offered couples who married after the year 2000 and have more than five children monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. Scholarships and admission to colleges under the church were also offered.

Concerns over the decreasing population have prompted churches to make the offers as part of the 'Year of the Family' campaign initiated by Pope Francis.