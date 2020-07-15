Another Kerala CMO staff could be probed in gold smuggling case

After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, another employee of the Chief Minister's office may also face probe for links with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate.

Sivasankar, who was quizzed by customs officials from Tuesday evening till the early hours of Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, was learnt to have maintained that though he personally knew Swapna and another accused Sarith P S, he was unaware of their smuggling activities. However, the customs was probing whether Sivasankar helped Swapna to go in the hideout after the gold smuggling issue came out.

Arun Balachandran, a former fellow in the Chief Minister's office and now working with the High Power IT Committee of the state government, may also face probe as he helped Swapna in getting a flat on rent in the same apartment complex where Sivasankar was also having a rented flat. It was suspected that Swapna stayed at this flat while the gold smuggling got exposed on July 5.

Balachandran told DH that he only enquired about the daily rent of the flat as Sivasankar sought help in this regard. Sivasankar said that the flat was for one of his friends and family for a short stay. All those communications were through chat, Balachandran said.

The fresh developments would cause further embarrassment to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Government sources said that as a damage control exercise Sivasankar may be soon placed under suspension citing conduct rule violations. The chief minister is already being alleged of protecting Sivasankar.

Sivasankar, who was also holding IT principal secretary post, was removed from CM's principal secretary post and IT principal secretary post last week as soon as allegations of his links with gold smuggling case accused surfaced.

Sivasankar was summoned by the customs on Tuesday evening and the quizzing that began by 5 pm ended only by 2 am on Wednesday.

Sources said that his statement had to be recorded in detail and hence it took a long time.