Another land row in Kerala; Woman, three children allegedly evicted from their house

Close on the heels of a dispute over three cents of land leading to the death of a couple in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, a woman alleged that the shack home in which she and her three girl children were staying was destroyed by a gang two weeks back and the authorities were yet to take any effective action.

The incidents were causing major embarrassment to the left-front government in Kerala as it had been highlighting providing homes to homeless families as a major achievement of the government.

Surami, who has been residing at Kazhakoottam, close to the Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, alleged that a gang comprising a neighbour destroyed the shack-house in which she was staying with her three minor girl children over the last six years to have a proper road to the neighbour's property. She alleged that the gang even misbehaved with her children and even as the police and rights commissions were alerted, so far no effective steps were taken.

Meanwhile, the local police maintained that the land where the shack was situated was a revenue land that was under the possession of the nearby landowner. The woman's version that she was staying there over the last six years was doubtful. No case was also registered.

With the issue snowballing into a controversy, the state government is likely to initiate actions swiftly.

Land and house for couple's children

The state government has decided to provide land and house for the children of the couple, Rajan and Ambili, who died after they caught fire accidentally while staging a protest by dousing themselves in petrol while police and revenue authorities tried to evict them in Thiruvananthapuram. Financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each was also announced for their education. The state Women and Children Department will take care of the protection of the children, Rahul and Renjith, a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

However, so far no action was taken against the police despite the children alleging that the police was responsible for the death of their parents. There were also allegations that their neighbour faked documents to claim ownership over their property.