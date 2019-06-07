Another person suspected of Nipah tests negative

Kerala seems to have almost recovered from the Nipah scare, as one more suspected case was tested negative on Friday.

Now the test result of one more person suspected of being infected with Nipah is pending.

The Health department authorities were hopeful that there could not be anymore Nipah cases in Kerala now, as no fresh cases were reported over the last few days.

The condition of the youth infected with Nipah, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, is also improving. The health authorities could not yet trace the source of the virus infection.

Kerala health minister K K Shylaja said that a formal announcement of Kerala fully recovering from the Nipah scare would be made only after detailed reviews.