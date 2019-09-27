Another Rajiv case convict seeks parole

After it granted parole for Nalini Sriharan, another convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Robert Payas, has moved the Madras High Court seeking 30-day “ordinary leave” to arrange for his son’s marriage.

Admitting Payas’ plea, the division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R M T Teekaa Raaman ordered notice to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons and the Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, Puzhal to respond within two weeks. Nalini, Payas, Perarivalan, Murugan alias Sriharan and three others are lodged in prison from the past 28 years for their role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

All seven were sentenced to death, but later it was commuted to life. Though the Tamil Nadu government has passed a unanimous resolution in the cabinet demanding their release, Governor Banwarilal Purohit is yet to act.