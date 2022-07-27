Another student kills self in TN, 5th case in a month

Another student kills self in Tamil Nadu, 5th case in a month

According to the police, a suicide note supposedly written by the boy was found wherein he had said he was not able to study well despite him desiring so

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 27 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 20:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-school boy was found dead at his home in Chennai on Tuesday night by his neighbours, said police.

According to the police, a suicide note supposedly written by the boy was found wherein he had said he was not able to study well despite him desiring so.

With this, the number of student suicides in Tamil Nadu has gone up to five this month.

After the post mortem examination, the police handed over the boy's body to his parents.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Chennai

What's Brewing

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 