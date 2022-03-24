Anthropologist from UK deported from Kerala airport

An anthropologist from the UK was deported from Thiruvananthapuram airport on arrival from Dubai during the early hours of Thursday.

Filippo Osella, a professor of anthropology at the University of Sussex, UK was deported.

According to airport sources, his passport was mentioned as 'non-admissible' in the immigration system of the Bureau of Immigration and hence he was deported. The exact reason for this was not known.

Sources said that Osella's present visit was mainly to participate in a two-day conference on the social issues of the coastal areas of Kerala. Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin University of Science and Technology were organising the event in Thiruvananthapuram in association with various agencies working in the fields.

Osella has been involved in various studies in the coastal areas of Kerala as well as among the Muslim community in North Kerala. His ongoing study is on the topic 'Forecasting with fishers' which aims at ensuring the safety of artisanal fishermen by improving weather alert. He came down to Kerala a few months back and spent a couple of weeks in the coastal areas as part of the study. He had also conducted studies in other places like Gulf countries and Sri Lanka, said sources. Kerala police sources also maintained ignorance of the reason for deporting him.

