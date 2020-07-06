Anti-body tests to check community spread in Thiruvananthapuram; One more Covid-19 death in Kerala

In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases through local contact in Thiruvananthapuram, the state government decided to conduct anti-body tests at some of the localities where community spread was suspected.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that since many government employees from the state capital travel to various districts frequently, it was highly essential to prevent community spread in the city. Hence a triple lockdown was imposed in the state as soon as a spike in number of local spread was noticed.

Meanwhile, one more person, identified as Yusuf Saifuddin, 62, who returned from Saudi Arabia recently died of Covid-19 in Kochi on Sunday night, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 27.

As many as 193 fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Monday, while 167 recovered from the infection. About 35 got infected through local contacts while the remaining were those who returned from abroad and other states.