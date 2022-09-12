Anti-Vizhinjam port agitators meet with Rahul Gandhi with list of woes

Representatives of the Latin Catholic church in Thiruvananthapuram, spearheading the stir against the Adani Vizhinjam port project, urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take up at the national level their concerns over the project’s impact on their livelihood.

On Monday—the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala—Gandhi also held talks with representatives of the civil society, including heads of various religious bodies and development forums. During the day, the yatra passed through the state capital city. Congress senior leader and former defence minister A K Antony also took part in the Yatra.

A delegation from the Latin Catholic Church Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese talked to Gandhi about the high tides and sea erosion in the coastal areas near Vizhinjam, since the construction of the port began.

The church representatives lamented to Gandhi about how their demand—halt the port construction work until a study by a joint team of experts and representatives of the coastal community on the impact and viability of the project—was not being considered by the government.

Reportedly, the Congress leaders in Kerala were told by Gandhi to convey their stand on the issue. According to the diocese’s vicar general Eugine Pereira, Gandhi also assured them to look into their other demands, such as increasing the subsidy for kerosene for fishermen and bringing in stringent laws to prevent exploitation of the sea and coastal areas.

During his meeting with civil society representatives, Gandhi said that the core purpose of the Yatra was to eliminate hatred from the country and extend the message of peace and brotherhood. He sought their collective participation in attaining this.