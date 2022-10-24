'Any unlawful decision needn't be implemented': Kerala CM's latest salvo against Governor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the directive of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that Vice-Chancellors of nine universities should resign by Monday need not be followed as the directive was 'unlawful'.

"Any unlawful decision being taken by the Governor as per his sentiments or to help vested interest groups need not be implemented. The government was trying to make the Governor correct himself. If that is not working, the government will be forced to look for other options," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Replying to a query, he said that the government would have to think of removing the Chancellor post for universities, held by the Governor, altogether.

Read | CPI(M) slams Kerala Guv's order for VCs of universities; Congress hails it

The Governor on Sunday issued a directive that in view of a recent Supreme Court order scrapping the appointment of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree, citing violation of University Grants Commission norms as the search committee only proposed one name for the Vice-Chancellor post, Vice-Chancellors of nine universities in the states should also quit by Monday 11:30 am as their selections were also done in a similar manner.

The Chief Minister said that the SC order specifically pertained to the appointment of KTU Vice-Chancellor only and it would not apply to appointment of Vice-Chancellors of other universities.

Meanwhile, sources said that considering the importance of the matter, the Kerala High Court may take up the matter on Monday despite being a holiday on account of Diwali.

Read | Kerala Governor presumes powers he has not

In a strongly-worded press conference, Vijayan said that the Governor did not adhere to a basic justice system of seeking an explanation from the persons concerned before acting against them. The Governor was acting like a dictator. In a democracy, elected governments are more important than those holding nominated posts like that of Governor, he said.

Vijayan alleged that the Governor was trying to help vested interest groups that wanted to defame Kerala's higher education sector's achievements as well as to impose Hindutva agendas. Such attempts would be strongly resisted by the society. It was a shame that the Governor who heads the state as well universities himself was trying to defame the state and the universities. Even the Governor is responsible for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, he said.