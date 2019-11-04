AP Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam transferred

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary L V Subrahmanyam was transferred and appointed as the Director General of state Human Resources Development institute located in Bapatla on Monday.

The move comes three days after a show-cause notice was served to Praveen Prakash, who was picked up by the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy administration to be the general Administration (Political) principal secretary

Subrahmanyam, the 1983 batch IAS officer, has five months left for his retirement. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad will act as the chief secretary.

Praveen Prakash who was serving as the resident commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi after taking over his new assignment had a tiff with Subrahmanyam, as he had introduced items in the October 30 Cabinet meeting without following the laid down procedure.

The chief secretary had then served a show-cause notice and was waiting for the officer's reply.

A memo issued by Subrahmanyam says that Praveen Prakash had exhibited grave misconduct and misbehaviour and resorted to willful insubordination.

He also sought an explanation for the Principal Secretary’s violation of business rules and conduct rules.

As per the memo, Praveen Prakash had sent a file regarding the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to the chief secretary to place the proposal before the Council of Ministers, without the requisite permissions as per business rules.

"The memo might have irked the Chief Minister as the Chief Secretary ended up questioning not just the Principal Secretary, but also the Chief Minister,” sources said.

Ironically, the transfer orders of Subrahmanyam were issued by none other than Praveen Prakash even as few senior bureaucrats say that no officer in the CMO has the authority to transfer any other officer, more so the chief secretary.

L V Subrahmanyam took charge as the chief secretary on April 6 this year.