AP Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred

Just three days after serving show-cause notice to Praveen Prakash, the Chief Secretary (CS) LV Subrahmanyam, the 1983 batch IAS officer was transferred and appointed as the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development institute located in Bapatla.

The CS has only five months and a few days left for retirement. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad will act as in-charge CS.

Praveen Prakash who was serving as the resident commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi after taking over his new assignment had a tiff with the CS, as he had introduced items in the 30 October cabinet meeting, without following the laid down procedure. The CS served a show-cause notice and was waiting for the reply of the officer.

A memo issued by the outgoing CS says that Praveen Prakash had exhibited grave misconduct and misbehaviour and resorted to willful insubordination. The CS also sought an explanation for the Principal Secretary’s violation of business rules and conduct rules. As per the memo, Praveen Prakash had sent a file regarding the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to the Chief Secretary to place the proposal before the Council of Ministers, without the requisite permissions as per business rules.

"The memo might have irked the Chief Minister as the Chief Secretary ended up questioning not just the Principal Secretary, but also the Chief Minister,” sources said. Ironically the transfer orders of LV were issued by none other than Praveen Prakash even as few senior bureaucrats say that no officer in the CMO has the authority to transfer any other officer, more so the CS. LV Subrahmanyam took charge as CS on 6 April this year.

