AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi; BJP, YSRCP refute rumours of parties joining hands

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after a gap of about eight months.

The meeting that lasted about 40 minutes at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg came amidst a speculation that the YSRCP, with 21 Lok Sabha (excluding the party’s Tirupati MP who expired last month due to ill health) and six Rajya Sabha MPs, could be joining the NDA government.

This is Reddy’s second visit to New Delhi in just over a fortnight. In his 22-23 September tour, Reddy had, interestingly, met home minister Amit Shah, who is recuperating post his discharge from the AIIMS, twice.

The CM’s closed-door discussions with the HM then happened days before the Shiromani Akali Dal’s exit from the NDA. The meeting with the PM now has added to the conjecture that the YSRCP may well replace the SAD spot in the NDA alliance.

The Tuesday meeting, according to the Chief Minister Office sources, was about various pending issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh reorganization act 2014 and funding for various tasks like the Polavaram multipurpose project that Reddy routinely takes up in his Delhi tours.

CM Reddy was accompanied by YSRCP Parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy.

The meeting that took place in a “totally cordial atmosphere” is believed to have dwelled on the political situation in the state and the centre.

Unlike his Telangana counterpart Chandrasekhar Rao, who occasionally displays his outrage over Modi’s policies, Reddy, who is facing the CBI cases for his alleged disproportionate assets, has always maintained an amiable relation with the PM.

The YSRCP has been steadfast in its support to the various legislations brought in by the Modi government including the most contentious ones like the CAA and the recent farm laws.

BJP and YSRCP leaders DH spoke to have denied the reports about YSRCP joining the Modi government. They, however, have not ruled out the possibility in future.

“Even from the Rajya Sabha point of view, there is no such necessity to get YSRCP on board as we are managing to get almost all bills sail through. But yes, the larger opinion of the BJP leadership since the 2019 elections is to expand the NDA. If Jagan or someone else shows such interest, the party would be open to consider the proposition,” a senior BJP leader in Delhi, who is involved in AP affairs, told DH.

A few news reports claimed that Modi has offered berths for YSRCP in his cabinet.

“There is no proposal to join the NDA, from our or their side. The meeting with the PM is not about such plans,” a YSRCP MP who accompanied Reddy in his Delhi tour said.

Political analysts opine there are no compelling reasons for the two parties to join hands now. Mounting an attack on Reddy for the alleged attacks on Hindu temples etc. issues, the BJP is trying to grow in Andhra Pradesh where Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has weakened noticeably.

According to the BJP leader, Naidu is “desperate” to rejoin the NDA. Elections in the state are over three years away.