AP CM Reddy wants ITI, polytechnic courses in oxygen plant maintenance

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning for the initiation of oxygen plant maintenance and related courses in the Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic colleges.

The move is to ensure the availability of properly trained personnel for the upkeep of the oxygen plants, supply conduits, valves etc., to avoid a possibility of technical lapses resulting in life loss.

Deaths of several Covid-19 patients under treatment in the government hospitals in Hindupur, Tirupati had shocked the state in May, during the height of the Covid-19 second wave. The mishaps allegedly happened due to reasons like interruption in oxygen supply and lag in utilizing the cylinders kept on reserve.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review on Covid-19 cases and vaccine situation in the state.

During the meeting, the CM ordered the formation of a special division for proper maintenance of the concentrators, cylinders and oxygen generation plants at various hospitals.

Reddy said that a separate cell should be created under the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) for the same and the staff recruited area and hospitals' distribution wise should be trained properly for the task.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to initiate courses in the polytechnics and ITIs under which skills are imparted in oxygen plant management, electrical, AC repair, plumbing and other allied services helpful in hospital's medical oxygen and other infrastructure maintenance.

Reddy who has earlier initiated a plan to set up oxygen plants at the district/area hospitals, has asked the officials to arrange oxygen concentrators at the Primary Health Centres.

The state government which is providing a 30 percent subsidy for oxygen generation plants and extending relaxations in power tariffs wants such plants come up immediately in 100 bedded private hospitals.