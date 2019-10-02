AP cops face action for watching Syra film on duty

The young sub-inspectors from different parts of the Kurnool district skipped their duties and drove down to Koilkuntla to watch the film together. What landed them in trouble is the selfie they took and posted sitting in a row inside the movie theatre. They were all on duty as sub-inspectors are considered on duty round the clock, and moved out of their workstations without permission from or intimation to the superiors, it is charged.

District superintendent of police K Fakeerappa took serious view of the episode and called for reports from the sub-divisional police officers of Nandyal, Dhone and Allagadda divisions. BT Subbaiah (Bandi Atmakur), K Hari Prasad (Nandivargam), K Jagadeeswar Reddy (Kolimigundla), P Ashok (Special Branch, Allagadda), G Preetam Reddy (N Racharla), B Srikanth Reddy (Avuku) and Niranjan Reddy (Gospadu) watched the movie. The SP issued orders attaching them to the district headquarters for enquiry.

The Andhra Pradesh Home Department gave permission for special shows from 1 am to 10 am every day for one week till 8 September, considering the festive rush.

