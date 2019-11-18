AP govt launches toll-free number to curb sand mafia

In an effort to curb sand mafia from taking advantage of the lopsided demand and supply of sand Andhra Pradesh government decided to introduce a toll-free number.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched ‘toll-free number 14500. After the launch here on Monday, the Chief Minister dialled the number and gave his suggestions to the employees of the call centre.

Complaints can be made to the number if any irregularities are found like hoarding, smuggling, and selling sand at a higher price and such irregularities would attract penal action.

The action would be taken against those who hoard, resell or transport sand illegally and such violations would attract a fine of Rs 2 lakh and imprisonment up to two years.

The severe shortage of sand has crippled construction work in the state affecting the lives of over 35 lakh workers. Opposition parties say that 42 workers either died or committed suicide due to unemployment. TDP chief undertook a day-long Sand dharna and the government responded to the same with the sand weekend.