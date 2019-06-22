AP govt takes over Praja Vedika near Naidu’s residence

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government, which has been sitting on the application of former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s request to allow him to use Praja Vedika, a conference hall built with government money during his tenure, has begun to take over the structure.

On Saturday, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials started removing material belonging to Naidu who is on holiday in Europe from the premises even as few TDP leaders who were available there objected to the government's move.

The move came after the government decided to organize the first ever collector’s conference of YS Jaganmohan Reddy on 24 June at the Praja Vedika at Undavalli instead of the V-Block of the Interim Government complex.

The move indicates that the Jaganmohan Reddy government is in no mood to hand over the conference hall adjacent to Naidu’s rented accommodation for the purpose of TDP activities.

However, Naidu will have to find another way to enter his residence as there is a single entry point for both the structures.

The sudden take over of the Praja Vedika which was built by the CRDA at a cost of Rs 5 cr in Undavalli, assumed significance as the Mangalagiri MLA of YSRCP has already warned that the government will soon bulldoze Naidu’s bungalow which the government claims is illegally built on the riverfront. He even visited the riverfront encroachments after the YSRCP government took over and identified the structures to be removed.

However, it has to be seen how the government which calls Naidu’s bungalow illegal can conduct the collector’s conference in the Praja Vedika, adjacent to the very bungalow.

Meanwhile, TDP leader from Guntur District Prathipati Pulla Rao called the government’s move unethical. “The government is evicting us while our application is pending with the CRDA,” he rued. He questioned why the government is so impatient in throwing them out even as their leader is not in the country.