AP High Court suspends Jagan government's appointment of 52 special invitees on Tirupati temple board

The Andhra Pradesh high court has put a stay on the two controversial orders of the YSRCP government nominating 52 members as special invitees on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board.

The opposition TDP, BJP are opposing the new composition of the trust, which manages the celebrated Lord Venkateshwara temple, with an unprecedented 81 members including the chairman and 52 invitees.

Various PILs, including that of a BJP and a TDP leader, were filed against the Jaganmohan Reddy government's decision, contending the appointments as in violation of the of the provisions of The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

A division bench of the court which heard the matter on Wednesday has passed interim orders suspending the implementation of GOs 568 and 569, issued last week, and has served notices to the state government and the TTD.

CM Reddy had, last month, reappointed his uncle YV Subba Reddy as the TTD chairman. Subsequently, the board was restructured with the appointment of 24 regular members, four ex-officio members through the GO 245 issued on 15 September.

Later on the same day, the Reddy administration issued two more GOs nominating 52 individuals, including Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, a YSRCP MLA and S Sudhakar, AP State Brahmin Corporation chairman, as special invitees.

Though the previous TTD board formed in September 2019, after Jagan became the chief minister, included seven special invitees, the inclusion of a whopping 52 such invitees this time has drawn the opposition ire.

TDP and BJP leaders have alleged that “the TTD jumbo board smacks of political patronage and that it includes several dubious elements including the chief minister's business partners and those with criminal antecedents.”

Besides diluting the sanctity and authority of TTD, the opposition charges that the huge number of special invitees promotes VVIP culture in Tirupati and would be a drag on the administration.

While the special invitees will not have voting rights in the TTD board resolutions, they would be extended the same protocol and privileges as the members.

