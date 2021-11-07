AP to procure 7 GW solar power for Rs 2.49 per unit from 2024

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to procure 7000 MW solar power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) from 2024 onwards, in tranches.

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the procurement is to supply free power to 18 lakh farmers in the state for nine hours daily. “Rs 2.49/kWh purchase is as per the tender discovered price of SECI, a Public Sector Undertaking,” Balineni said while adding that a special distribution company would ensure the free power supply to farmers for 25 years.

The YSRCP government had earlier planned to build 10,000 MW capacity solar power projects for the purpose and tenders were floated last year for 6400 MW, under the initial phase. Adani Green Energy, Torrent, NTPC were among the successful bidders.

However, Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed the tenders in June this year after reviewing Tata Power's petition that the process was not in accordance with the Electricity Act 2003.

In a statement issued on Friday, Balineni said that “there will be no burden on existing Discoms for purchasing power (from SECI) as all the costs will be borne by the state government.”

“The scheme comes with an interstate transmission system (ISTS) charge waiver for 25 years compared to setting up projects in AP in which case central grid charges will have to be paid for the same period,” the minister said. “The landed cost of power is cheaper compared to setting up the project inside the state.”

The land earmarked for our 10,000 MW project would be used for other purposes, the minister added. On Saturday, AP assembly Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav slammed the Reddy government for “purchasing costly Adani power when there were much cheaper options available.”

“There are offers readily available on the SECI website for any state government to buy solar power at just Rs 1.99 per unit now. But, Jagan's regime is interested in buying at Rs 2.49 per unit,” Payyavula told reporters, adding that TDP is ready to provide the list of companies offering power at cheaper prices.

The senior TDP legislator accused the state government of “starting a false propaganda that buying power from outside would be cheaper than producing it in the state.”

“The centre had earlier issued a notification stating ISTS charge waiver would be applicable only for those power projects beginning by December 2022. The energy minister is saying that ISTS waiver would make Rajasthan Adani power cheaper, whereas the Adani project would begin in 2024,” Payyavula said accusing the Jagan regime of “trying to turn Andhra Pradesh into Adani Pradesh by mortgaging AP people's interests.”

The YSRCP minister says that the previous TDP government had in 2016 procured 400 MW from the same SECI at Rs 4.57 per unit (Galiveedu) and another 750 MW at Rs 2.77 per unit at Mylavaram.

