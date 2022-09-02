Kerala: Row erupts over Surendran's son institute post

Appointment of Kerala BJP president's son at RGCB brings nepotism allegation to surface

It was alleged that the eligibility criteria for the post was altered and the selection carried out in haste

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 02 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 19:20 ist

A nepotism allegation has surfaced over the appointment of Kerala BJP president K Surendran's son at a central government institution in Thiruvananthapuram.

The row is over the appointment of K S Harikrishnan as technical officer at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), a research institute under the department of biotechnology.

While Congress and CPI(M) demanded a probe into the allegation, Surendran termed it baseless. "Neither him nor any of his representatives made any interventions in the posting," Surendran told reporters and warned of legal action against raising the "baseless" allegation.

It was alleged that the eligibility criteria for the post was altered and the selection carried out in haste.

While an official reaction of RGCB was yet to come on the matter, a senior official of RGCB told a news channel that the selection was carried out by following the norms and the family background of the candidates was not considered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
BJP
K Surendran

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 