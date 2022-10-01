Archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu come to a close

The seven-month long archaeological excavations at seven locations in Tamil Nadu, including the Sangam Era site of Keeladi and Gangaikondacholapuram of the famed Chola dynasty, came to a close on Friday with the unearthing over 8,000 artefacts that throw more light on the lives of ancient Tamils.

Keeladi, an urban, industrialised civilization that existed on the banks of River Vaigai in Madurai over 2,600 years ago, continued to surprise the archaeologists till the last day as a fine specimen of sword made of iron was excavated with grave goods of Black-and-Red ware and skeletal remains on September 29, the penultimate day.

Last week, four major artefacts -- an ivory gamesman, iron knife, antimony rod, and copper pendant – were found from the quadrants in Keeladi in a single day. Other findings this season which began in February are ring wells, structures, rectangular-shaped ivory dice, beads, terracotta figurines, and other items.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) told DH that over 8,000 artefacts have been unearthed in all seven places where excavations began in February and ended on September 30. “Now that the excavations are over, our Archaeological Officers (AO) will compile the details of artefacts found and prepare a detailed report on the findings. The report writing process is a time consuming exercise,” an official said.

He added that the TNSDA is planning to add new sites to the excavation map in 2023 along with Keeladi and other existing sites. “We will send the proposal seeking permission from the Centre for the year 2022-2023 in late October or early November. Once we get the permission, we will launch work in January or February 2023,” the official added.

Keeladi and its cluster sites of Agaram and Konthagai, Sivakalai, Vembakkottai, Gangaikondacholapuram, Perumbalai, Thulukarpatti and Mayiladumparai are the seven sites where excavations were permitted by the Centre for the year 2021-2022.

Keeladi and its cluster sites of Agaram and Konthagai, the burial site of the inhabitants of the urban, industrialised civilization that existed on the banks of River Vaigai, have alone yielded over 2,200 artefacts in the eighth phase.

With this, the number of artefacts found in Keeladi since the excavations began in 2014 has gone up to 18,000 – the first three phases were carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following which the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) took over.

In Gangaikondacholapuram, the archaeologists found remains of a palace built by King Rajendra I of the famed Chola dynasty and artefacts that serve as further proof for the ancient trade links with China.

The archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu have created a buzz in the past few years as they threw up surprises – artefacts unearthed in Keeladi near Madurai pushed the Sangam Era to 600 BCE from 300 BCE, rice husks found in a burial urn in Sivakalai was found to be 3,200 years old, and that Tamils were aware the iron technology in 2172 BCE, 4,200 years ago.

The archaeological excavations come amidst repeated assertions by Chief Minister M K Stalin that his government will take every step to scientifically prove that India’s history will have to be rewritten from the Tamil landscape, in the light of findings in Keeladi and Sivakalai.