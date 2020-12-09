Areas off Chennai’s I-T corridor still under water; residents use tractor

They live not far away from the Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Chennai that houses the IT firms, but residents of Thazhambur and near-by colonies have undergone untold sufferings due to Cyclones Nivar and Burevi that completely inundated their area.

The situation was so bad at one point that the residents had to use tractors and earth-movers to get to the office and to receive essential supplies.

While residents of Jawahar Nagar, which is part of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), are forced to walk in waist-deep water for more than 2 km to reach the main road, those living in near-by Thazhambur which is part of Chengalpattu district have to depend on tractors and JCB for travel.

Residents alleged that excess water released from lakes in Navalur and Thazhambur and illegal encroachments on the banks of these water bodies and their surroundings as responsible for the “man-made floods.” Their sufferings began on November 25 when Cyclone Nivar brought heavy rainfall across Chennai and only compounded last week due to showers under the influence of Cyclone Burevi.

“Our area was like an island. The gated community where we live is free of inundation. But the water was at the waist-deep level on the road. We live just two km from the IT corridor that is all fancy, but we had to climb on tractors and sit precariously on earth movers to reach the main road,” Prabhakar, a resident, told DH.

“For about a week, we depended on tractors and earth movers to get out of the area. Only on Tuesday, after much water receded, a bus made its way. Still, one bus is not adequate. Many are still taking tractors and lorries,” he added.

Another resident blamed the government for the flooding. “The plots where people live are approved by the government. Yet we are blamed for building our houses here. Why is that the blame is on us?” he asked.

Dhanashekar of Thazhambur said the road leading from the IT corridor to Jawahar Nagar is still under 3 to 4 feet water and no steps have been taken to pump out. “We have been suffering for the past 15 days and we walk every day 4 to 5 km to go to the main road to just buy essentials and come back. The floods are not natural. It is man-made and it is because encroachments have not been removed. The power supply is yet to be restored,” he said.

When contacted, GCC Regional Deputy Commissioner Alby John said the area does not come under the limits of the civic body, while the Chengalpattu district administration said things will be normal in a few days.

Prabhakar added that if not for the tractors and earthmovers that could wade through the stagnant water, the situation could have gone worse. “We expected the water to drain out in a few days but to our utter shock, our sufferings increased each passing day. And Cyclone Burevi was the last straw. Our area was completely inundated till our sufferings made it to television screens,” he added.