Arikomban fit and fine: TN Forest Department

Arikomban, the wild elephant which was let into Kodayar forests in Tamil Nadu after a nine-day chase in June, is “fit and fine” and was seen taking a “mud bath” at the time of monitoring, the state Forest Department said on Monday.

In an update, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu said a special team led by the Field Director monitored movements of Arikomban in upper Kodayar in Kalakkad Mudunthurai Tiger Reserve, the tusker’s current habitat.

“He was found fit and fine. In fact, he was taking a mud bath at the time of monitoring. The Radio Collar is working fine and signals are being received continuously. The photo and video was taken by the FD and team on 15th July 2023,” she wrote on Twitter.

The 35-year-old elephant was captured after firing two tranquiliser shots in the early hours of June 5 by a special team.

The elephant, which was translocated from Kerala, was first found in Cumbum town on May 27, causing panic among the people. 65-year-old Paulraj, who sustained injuries while trying to save his life after the tusker ran amok in Cumbum, succumbed to his injuries last week.

Since the elephant’s movements created panic, the TN government mounted massive efforts to catch the elephant without tranquilising it. However, officials had to fire two shots of tranquiliser since it was evading and changing its location very frequently.

Arikomban -- Ari (rice) and komban (elephant) in Malayalam – was in April translocated 100 km to Periyar Tiger Reserve after protests from locals in Chinnakanal in Idukki district where it has so far killed 11 persons and damaged 300 houses, but the elephant strayed from the area and entered human habitat in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.