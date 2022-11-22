Arittapatti: Tamil Nadu's first biodiversity heritage site

An area encompassing 193.215 hectares in Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram villages in Madurai district were on Tuesday notified as the first Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) of Tamil Nadu by the state government.

The government notified the two villages as BHS under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The village Arittapatti consists of a chain of seven barren granite hillocks and the distinctive landscape of rocky hills acts as a watershed and supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools, and 3 check dams.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) said hillocks in Arittapatti village have rich biological and historical significance with the presence of around 250 bird species, including 3 flagship Raptor species – Laggar Falcon (Falco jugger), Shaheen Falcon (Falco peregrines), and Bonelli's Eagle (Aquila fasciata).

Wildlife such as Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), Python (Python molurus), and Slender Loris (Loris spp) are also found, while the village also hosts several other bird and animal species. The site also features various megalithic structures, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, Jain Beds, and 2200-year-old rock-cut temples, lending it historical value, she said.

One of the water bodies, the lake Anaikondan was built under the reign of Pandiya Kingdom in 16thcentury. The decision to declare Arittapatti as a Biodiversity Heritage Site was made after consulting local communities, the Department of Archaeology, Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd., (TAMIN) and other stakeholders.

“This notification will strengthen the biodiversity conservation efforts with the participation of local communities. This will also help to preserve the rich biological and historical repository of the area,” Sahu added.