Army Intensifies Relief-Rescue Operations

The Army has intensified rescue and relief operations in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Thirteen teams of engineers have airlifted from Rajasthan to bolster ongoing flooding relief efforts in Kerala, while additional engineering teams are on standby to join operations. An army spokesperson said that 20 medical teams are being moved into affected areas in Maharashtra and Kerala and that as of date, over 3,000 army troops have been deployed on such operations in 17 districts across four states.

On Saturday, Lt-General S K Saini, Commanding Officer of Southern Command, visited flood-affected areas in Maharashtra to review ongoing relief work. Ten thousand people have been rescued so far and more than 17,500 have been evacuated from flooded areas.

As of Saturday, there were 9 relief teams, 12 engineer teams providing assistance at Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, 33 relief teams and 37 teams of engineers were operational at Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum, Kalburgi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka, while 24 relief teams and 21 teams of engineers were deployed in Kerala - at Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Six relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district.

A special helpline number 020 26357444 is available for assistance of the citizens of Maharashtra. A helpline number is also functional at Trivandrum (0471) 2352373, 2353030.