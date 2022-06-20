Army joins with IIT-M to set up 5G testbed

Army partners with IIT-M to set up 5G testbed at military facility

This partnership between Indian Army and IIT-M will encourage students, faculties, and scientists to undertake research in area of 5G communications

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  • Jun 20 2022, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 21:51 ist
Indian Army. Credit: PTI Photo

To facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use especially along the borders, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Monday joined with the prestigious Indian Institute to Technology-Madras to set up a 5G testbed at its military college in Madhya Pradesh. 

An MoU to establish the testbed at Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow in Indore was signed between Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M.

This partnership between Indian Army and IIT-M will encourage students, faculties, and scientists to undertake research in area of 5G communications and development of military applications, the institute said. 

Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-M said the latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments.  

“This project to set up a 5G Testbed at MCTE will enable the students and trainees at the college to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system. It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes,” Ramamurthi, who heads the 5G testbed project, said.

The institute also said the collaboration will give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of Indian Armed Forces. It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate exchange of ideas for development of new technology, the IIT-M said.

The Joint partnership between MCTE and IIT Madras aims to accelerate Indian Army’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the fields of communications, and provide a testing facility for Tri-Services, and thus act as a catalyst for Research and Development.

“Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G enabled future communications,” the institute said.

